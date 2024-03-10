The main candidates for Prime Minister of Portugal, the socialist Pedro Nuno Santos and the conservative Luís Montenegro, expressed their hope that there will be a high participation in the legislative elections held this Sunday (10) in the country.

The first to vote was Montenegro, leader of the center-right coalition Aliança Democrática (AD), in the region where he has a family residence, Espinho, almost 300 kilometers from Lisbon, where he voted at around 11:10 am (local time). “I am very calm, very optimistic, but with respect for what each person will express,” he said, while stating that his expectation is that “there will be a good participation” of voters. He stated that he intends to spend the day with his family “waiting for what the popular will may express”.

The leader of the Socialist Party (PS), Pedro Nuno Santos, voted minutes later in Telheiras, on the outskirts of Lisbon, at 11:45 am (local time) and was accompanied by his son, Sebastião. Like Montenegro, he greeted the panel members before and after the vote and then spoke to journalists. “It’s the biggest day of our democracy,” began Santos. “It’s important that people participate,” he added, “it’s a very important day.” The candidate emphasized the importance of the Portuguese transmitting to their children the importance of going to the polls.

Portugal is a country where participation is not usually high in elections: In the 2022 legislative elections the percentage was 51.42%. This Sunday's vote is accompanied by rain, snow and strong wind in some areas, which could dissuade voters from exercising their right.

Santos and Montenegro will spend the day with their family before joining events organized by their parties in the Portuguese capital in the evening to follow the results of the elections. Almost all candidates from parties with a seat in the Parliament dissolved in January had already voted before 12pm (local time), except the leader of the far-right Chega party, André Ventura, who did so at 12:20pm, in Lisbon.

Around 10.8 million Portuguese people are eligible to vote in the elections in Santos and Montenegro to compete for the head of government. In these elections, the 230 seats in Parliament will be renewed and, although the polls give an advantage to the right, they project a scenario without absolute majorities, so pacts will be essential to form a government and the extreme right could play a fundamental role as a third most powerful force. voted.

This early vote takes place after the Prime Minister, the socialist António Costa, resigned in November last year, after the Public Ministry announced that it was investigating him for alleged irregularities.