The Unified National Public Exam (CPNU), nicknamed the Enem of exams, mobilizes more than 2.1 million people this Sunday (18), all in search of a job in the federal public service. The unprecedented proportion of this, which, according to the Ministry of Management and Innovation in Public Services, is the largest in the history of Brazil, causes anxiety and expectation in candidates.

At Unisuam College, in the northern part of Rio de Janeiro, the flow of candidates began early. Just before the gates opened at 7:30 a.m., a huge line stretched around a block, stretching between Paris Avenue, where the college is located, Praça das Nações Avenue and Avenida Londres Avenue.

Journalist Taiani Mendes, who is running for positions in block 7, arrived before the gates opened, afraid of being late and missing the test. “It’s better to be early than late. I live far away. I was afraid the bus wouldn’t come, or that Uber would be expensive,” she said. “I think it’s going to be very tiring, a whole day of tests,” added the candidate who, despite this, believes it’s worth applying for a position in the public service. Job stability is the attraction.

Professor Andreza Santos de Andrade is also competing for positions in block 7 and arrived early at the exam location. “I worked for a long time at Fiocruz, as an outsourced employee, so I realized that public service is a good option, both in terms of working hours and pay. I have taken several exams, knowing that the more I prepare, the better my chances will be.”

A civil servant for ten years, designer Lucas Santoro, who works at the Federal Center for Technological Education in Rio de Janeiro (Cetet-RJ), is looking for new opportunities in the civil service at CPNU. “I am looking for a change of scenery, remaining in the federal executive branch. I am looking for a better salary and a change of activity,” he said shortly before entering the test site.

The tests are being administered at 292 other locations in the city of Rio and 402 in the state. At the State University of Rio de Janeiro (UERJ), also in the northern part of the state capital, the security scheme included a patrol from the National Security Force. Around 250 men from the force are working at test sites in 29 cities in eight states.

Suellen de Paula Martins, who works as a third-party employee in the state Judiciary, is taking the exam at Uerj and is trying to get a position as an administrative analyst.

“I hope it will be a smooth and easy competition, as far as possible. I chose public administration because, in my mind, working in this area and being in the middle, I could improve something and contribute to society”, he says.

Personal project

Close to Uerj, at the Ferreira Viana Technical School, social scientist and law graduate Cleoneide Sousa Vieira Alexandre, 47, hopes to be classified for one of the vacancies for labor inspector and achieve both financial stability and professional fulfillment.

“I’ve been working on public exams since I was 26, after graduating in social sciences. Then I enrolled in a law course and, in the middle of my degree, I got pregnant. After becoming a mother, I ended up giving up my career and putting the public exam project on hold. This year, I started again, although studying was a challenge,” she says.

Opportunity

Jessica Rodrigues has a law degree and passed the Brazilian Bar Association (OAB) exam, but she did not want to pursue a career in law. At the CPNU, she is also applying for a position as a labor inspector.

“The Enem dos Concursos (Enem for Public Exams) made it possible for candidates to participate while reducing travel, accommodation and food costs, which would be essential if the process were not unified. I applied for the position of labor inspector because of the number of vacancies offered in the competition and the salaries, as well as the division of blocks that allows candidates to compete for several positions at the same time, according to their preference and ranking order,” he explains.

Yasmin Ferreira, a public administration student at the Fluminense Federal University (UFF), is taking the test at the university itself, in Niterói, in Greater Rio, and will compete for one of the CPNU’s mid-level vacancies.

“As a public administration student, I see this competition as an opportunity for people to enter the public service and have more financial stability, which is my case. I think this project [do CPNU] very interesting, as I believe it can bring new vigor to the public service, with new employees, with new ideas and constructive criticism, which bring improvements to the population”.

Delays

Some candidates, however, will have to wait for a new opportunity. Journalist Guilherme de Oliveira, for example, arrived at UERJ at 8:35 a.m. The gates had closed five minutes earlier and he was left out of the exam.

“The traffic wasn’t even that bad. I was just poorly organized. I should have left earlier. But it’s done, I have to take responsibility.” [pelo atraso]. But there are other tests ahead”, he lamented.

The objective and discursive tests will be applied in two shifts: morning and afternoon. According to the schedule released by the Ministry of Managementthe answer key for the tests will be released next Tuesday (20) and the grades will be released on October 8th. The final result is expected for November 21st.