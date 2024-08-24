Ciudad Juarez.- Fighting corruption and providing better treatment to society are part of Martha’s interest, as she asked to be identified, if she were to become part of the state Police, so she was one of the people who went to request information at the employment module installed by the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare (STPS) and the State Public Security Secretariat (SSPE) in Parque Central.

Like Martha, another hundred citizens responded to the call for this first job fair to recruit candidates to join the SSPE and the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE), reported Gerardo Galván Barragán, coordinator of the STPS in Juárez.

He said there are approximately 1,200 vacancies for positions in community police, security and prison custody, in addition to positions for investigative agents and the Public Prosecutor’s Office.

Why be a police officer?

As a woman, married and with children, Martha sees no impediment to being a police officer.

Although, she said, it is a decision she cannot make alone, as she must consult with her family, particularly when it involves a six to eight month stay in the city of Chihuahua.

“I want to see how the whole system is there because I have seen, as a citizen, that there is a lot of corruption. So I would like to participate and avoid injustices, because I know that one cannot improve things or anything, but at least, let’s see how we behave and how the Government works in that area of ​​security, which I do believe we really need,” said the mother of the family.

“And although we know that corruption is everywhere, injustice is what is not right,” added the woman interviewed on Wednesday near the information booth.

What were you told when you requested information? he was asked.

“Well, they gave me the information I requested for the vacancy I am interested in (custody) and told me to go to the official website where all the details are. They told me something very light about the salary, the academy, which lasts four months and so on, because well, the academy would be like an internship to learn the basics,” she added.

Martha stressed the importance of training, as she considered that many police officers, traffic agents and investigators do not know or do not want to apply the regulations and laws as they should be and that is where corruption begins.

“And that is what really bothers me, because you tell them your rights and they still give you a fine or stop you when they don’t have to, or you are simply walking down the street and they stop you and hit you and that is not right,” he added.

Gerardo Galván Barragán said that on Wednesday and Thursday the modules were installed from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in Parque Central Oriente and Poniente to recruit citizens interested in joining the SSPE and the FGE.

The positions offered are Security and Custody and Proximity Police by the SSPE. For both positions, the minimum educational requirement is high school with the commitment to attend high school once admitted and complete the academy. For more details, interested parties can consult the official portal https://sspe.chihuahua.gob.mx/index.php/convocatorias/

The Prosecutor’s Office has available positions for State Investigation Agents and for Public Prosecutor’s Office agents, although only in the latter case is the requirement a degree in Law, while as an investigative police officer you can have any other degree.

Interested persons can consult the requirements on the portal https://tramites.chihuahua.gob.mx/

Interested persons can also call the Chihuahua telephone number (614) 429-3300, extensions 10183, 10112, 10519 and 10467, to receive more information.