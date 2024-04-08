In it first presidential debate held on April 7, 2024 at the INE facilities in Mexico City, the candidates and the candidate for the presidency of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, Xóchitl Gálvez Ruiz and Jorge Álvarez Máynez, were designated to exercise violence against women by minimizing and evading the interests of Mexican women.

During the presidential debatewhen they were questioned about issues related to non-discrimination, vulnerable groups and violence against women by Manuel López San Martín and Denise Maerker, the candidates they evaded the questions made by women.

Gabriela Cázares, former local representative of Michoacán, who shared her vision of the presidential debate exclusively for DEBATEstated that the answers given by the candidates were a form of violence towards the women of Mexico by evading important issues.

“This debate violates the women of Mexico“It upsets us because there were barely three or four questions that had to do with women's rights and it seems to me that none of them were answered satisfactorily.”Cázares expressed in an interview.

By questioning Claudia Sheinbaum directly about What would be the policy to combat impunity regarding complaints, femicides of women (…) what would be the gender perspective?to which the candidate responded diverting attention to social programs.

“Why don't we talk about vulnerable groups? Because We already talked about the issue of womenI have already spoken that there are results and we have other programs. Let's talk about social programs”Sheinbaum responded.

Claudia Sheinbaum / INETV

Gabriela Cázares criticized this response, stating: “I find it very disappointing because we expected progress for women, (…) it is very clear that no one caresthat it seems that they continue to bring an agenda for women proposed by the males of their party”.

Abortion challenges for candidates

During the debate, the topic of abortion was directly questioned, but none of the three candidates explicitly committed to the term “abortion”, even though it was implicit in a question asked by Denise Maerker.

“Another thing that seems like a violence against citizens during the debateis that the issue of abortion continues to be avoided, they did not answer yes or no, something is going to be done to advance this specific right of women.”pointed out the former deputy.

Claudia Sheinbaum turned the question around by pointing out that “That was already decided by the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation” while Máynez did not dare to use the word abortion and said: “I am not afraid to speak openly about the right of women not to be imprisoned for a decision about their body”. And finally Xóchitl Gálvez did not touch on the subject at any time.

Jorge Álvarez Máynez / Screenshot

Personal disqualifications among the candidates

Days before the presidential debate took place, some political analysts indicated that there would probably be some attacks of political violence based on genderHowever, this did not happen, the disqualifications among the candidates focused mainly on personal accusations.

Xóchitl Gálvez was the one who used this approach the most, especially towards Sheinbaumattacking their way of speaking and being instead of debating proposals.

“That defines you as a cold and heartless woman”, “I would call you the ice lady”, “You are not AMLO, you don't even have

his charisma”, “your proof that you present is more false than your Tabasco accent”were some of the phrases that the PRIAN candidate threw at the Morenista.

For his part, Sheinbaum pointed out “liar” and say “lies” to Xóchitl Gálvez, on four occasions.

Xóchitl Gálvez / Screenshot

Xóchitl Gálvez shows his true stereotypes

Gabriela Cázares mentioned that Xochitl Galvez She showed herself as a protective and helpful woman, which, according to Cázares, reinforces gender stereotypes.

“Call her an ice lady or a heartless woman, because it could be that the stereotype of believing that women must have a heart, (…) while Xóchil showed herself to be a protective woman”says Cázares in the talk with DEBATE.

Addressing these issues, Cázares expressed concern about the true positions of the candidates towards women's rights citing the initial statement of Gálvez who, at the beginning of his speech in the fourth block of the debate, stated: “I come from Tepatepec, there my mother taught me that we are born to serve”.

Cázares emphasized that this mentality represents a challenge for women in Mexico, who seek to be recognized beyond the traditional gender roles.

“That's just sample of their true positions“The fact that they want to call themselves feminists or that they are in favor of women's rights is just a marketing banner. If she believes that women were born to serve, what kind of president would we have?”said the former deputy.

And one of the struggles currently championed by women in Mexico is precisely to stop seeing women as people who came to this world “to serve.” The Mexican women They have raised their voices countless times over the decades to demand that their other capacities be recognized.

Women currently demand from society that gender roles be eliminatedand they are no longer seen as beings who “serve in the house”, who “only serve to be mothers” and in the most violent extremes, who “only serve to satisfy men”.