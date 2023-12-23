The Russian Electoral Commission this Saturday ruled out the candidacy for the presidential elections of the journalist and former municipal councilor Ekaterina Duntsova, who advocates for democracy and the end of the offensive in Ukraine. The commission alleged “errors in the documents” submitted for registration of the candidacy, Russian television reported.

The president of the commission, Ella Pamfilova, declared that the body unanimously decided to discard the candidacy of this 40-year-old woman in the elections next March.

In it, the victory of President Vladimir Putin, in power since 1999, is taken for granted, and he is expected to obtain a mandate for another six years. ““You are a young woman, and you have your life ahead of you,” declared Pamfilova addressing the candidate.

Duntsova deplored the decision to the press, calling it “sad.” On Telegram, she announced her intention to appeal “tomorrow” to the Supreme Court of Russia. “This is not over,” she said.

In practice, however, this process has little chance of succeeding, since any candidacy that directly opposes the Kremlin's policy has no chance of being authorized. Duntsova also asked the leaders of the small liberal party Yabloko to support her candidacy.

“We cannot sit idly by! This is the last legal opportunity for citizens to express their disagreement with the policy of the current authorities,” he said on Telegram. “The Russians have to choose!”

“Thousands of lives depend on your decision,” he stressed. Pamfilova specified that 29 people sent their file to register as candidates for the presidential election in March 2024. In Russia, the opposition is almost non-existent, after years of repression, a policy that has increased since the beginning of the offensive in Ukraine, in February 2022.

