The National Police of Paraguay arrested this Friday (5) the former independent candidate for the presidency of the country Paraguayo Cubas, whose complaint of alleged fraud in the general elections of Sunday (30) provoked demonstrations by citizens dissatisfied with the results of the polls.

On their Twitter account, the police reported that the preventive detention of Payo Cubas – as he is better known in the country – took place in the city of San Lorenzo (located about 14 kilometers from Asunción), in compliance with an official request from the Ministry Public.

In a note sent to the National Police Command, prosecutors Jorge Arce Rolandi and Francisco Cabrera, from the Public Ministry’s Specialized Economic Crimes and Anti-Corruption Unit, had requested the arrest of Cubas, from the National Cruzada Party (PCN), in an alleged case “disturbance of public peace and others”.

Cubas, who came third in the presidential elections, was taken to the headquarters of the National Police Specialized Group in the Paraguayan capital, National Police Commander Gilberto Fleitas told Radio Monumental.

The police chief said the arrest took place at a hotel in San Lorenzo where the former candidate was staying.

“The police warned him. Without difficulty, he got into the vehicle”, said Fleitas about the operation to detain Cubas.

Fleitas also pointed out that between 1,500 and 1,800 police officers are guarding the central headquarters of the Superior Court of Electoral Justice (TSJE) in Asuncion, where supporters of Cuba have gathered in recent days.

The former PCN candidate traveled by land from Ciudad del Este, on the border with Brazil and Argentina, to the Paraguayan capital, going to different parts of the country, where supporters were waiting for him while his vehicle passed, according to what he himself posted on their social media.

At least 208 people have been arrested in recent days after riots in some parts of the country blamed on alleged supporters of Cubas.