Military during operation in Quito in July: Ecuador is experiencing the biggest security crisis in its history | Photo: EFE/José Jácome

One day after the assassination of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio, Ecuador recorded this Thursday (10) another case of violence against a candidate for the elections that will be held in the country on the 20th.

According to information from the newspaper El Universo, Estefany Puente, a candidate for an alternate member of the National Assembly, was the victim of an attack in Quevedo, in the province of Los Ríos.

She was driving her car, accompanied by her father and an aide, when the vehicle was intercepted by two men. One of them fired shots, one of which hit the driver’s side windshield. Puente was grazed on the left arm.

Puente is part of the leftist Claro que se Puede coalition. The case is being investigated by the local police. The candidate for whom Puente is an alternate is Eduardo Mendoza Palma, brother of former deputy Patricio Mendoza Palma, murdered in December 2020.