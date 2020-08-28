FAZ newsletter “America Votes” Can Trump hold his own against Biden? A personal assessment and the FAZ’s most important America analyzes in your e-mail inbox every Thursday.

Trump talked about the Corona crisis almost like a success story. Certainly, many Americans would have lost family members and friends – including himself. But he had imposed a travel ban for travelers to China and against Europe at an early stage. Biden criticized that. If you had listened to your challenger, hundreds of thousands would have died. Then the greatest economic mobilization since the Second World War was organized: ventilators, masks, hospital capacities. There will be a vaccine by the end of the year – maybe sooner, said Trump. He had opened the economy, but Biden wanted a second lockdown. Again and again he circled around China and Biden. China, he said, was betting on the Democrats because America would then belong to Beijing.

Nothing new on Trump’s teleprompter

The teleprompter wouldn’t have been necessary. What the President said he had already said umpteen times, earlier even more forcefully. In his own words, it was a “low energy” performance. Perhaps it wasn’t a good idea to perform on each of the four evenings of the party after all. So he took the special from the grand finale.

For a week he had presented himself tamed: he had taken part in a naturalization ceremony in the White House – of course with dark-skinned immigrants. He had pardoned a criminal – an African-American one, of course. And he had women share stories about how much they had been promoted by Trump. All tied to the message: don’t believe the ugly story of the mainstream media – Trump is very different in reality.

Apparently his people had told him that it wasn’t enough just to mobilize one’s own base. He shouldn’t leave the middle to Biden. The Democrat did not remain idle either. Shortly before his speech, Biden accused Trump of fueling violence in the country in order to gain political benefit. “He pours more gasoline on the fire. He’s hoping for more violence, not less violence, ”said Biden, referring to the situation in many American cities. It was the heaviest attack on Trump to date, apart from the accusation that his poor crisis management in the Corona crisis cost lives.

Vice President Mike Pence’s allegation that the citizens of Biden’s America were not safe, he countered with the remark: “The problem is that we are in Donald Trump’s America right now.” There was one thing above all at the Republican Congress: “ Lies, lies, lies. “And:” I think we all know that this man has a somewhat pathological tendency not to tell the truth. “

Trump’s handling of facts or “alternative facts” has meanwhile led to a discussion among Democrats as to whether Biden should take part in the three television debates agreed upon in late September and October. Nancy Pelosi, the “spokeswoman” for the House of Representatives, had said that, in her view, there should be no debate between the presidential candidates, given Trump’s shameful behavior towards Hillary Clinton four years ago. But Biden made it clear: “I will debate with him. I will be the fact checker on stage. “