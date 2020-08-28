Donald Trump had prevailed. He wasn’t allowed in Charlotte. Not in Jacksonville either. So he just celebrated the end of the Republican Congress in the White House. 1500 people gathered on the Südwiese behind his official residence on Thursday evening – as if the coronavirus had never existed: the guests sat chair to chair, only a few of them wore masks. Here Trump formally accepted the renewed nomination as a Republican presidential candidate – despite all conventions.
Majid Sattar
Political correspondent for North America based in Washington.
And from here, after 70 minutes, he looked in the direction of the “Washington Monument”, above which fireworks lit the sky. Then Trump, who had brought his family onto the stage, turned around and listened to an opera singer performing “Ave Maria” on a balcony. This is exactly how his infamous rallies in the arenas of the country always came to an end. It was now almost midnight. Trump, who gave his speech weakly, looked tired. Then he disappeared into the White House.
Trump had presented what he had been saying for weeks: he kept to the teleprompter. After all, the motto was, don’t overdo it. One of the president’s goals was to win back people from the political center. His main message was: Joe Biden was not the man he was thought to be. He told the workers he sympathized with them, but then he was hawking their jobs in China. Biden was being controlled by radical leftists who wanted to punish America for its sins, let anarchists destroy America’s cities while they themselves lived safely in their closed and guarded apartment complexes said Trump.
“Biden is not America’s savior,” the president continued. Rather, he is the “destroyer of American greatness” and the fall election is the most important in American history. Citizens could choose whether to save the American dream.
Once again, Trump expanded his reading of his term in office: he had created the “greatest economy in world history”. He had terminated unfair trade deals, got out of bad international treaties, brought jobs back to America, secured the borders and moved America’s embassy to Jerusalem. “I kept my promises,” said the President to the cheers of his supporters. But then the “invisible enemy” struck.
Pledgetimes.com is a one-stop online destination for to the point science, technology, world, health and business coverage which caters to the appetite of every online reader through content which we have is assimilated from various resources.
Leave a Reply