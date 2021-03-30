C.Hina’s leadership has decided on a radical reform of the electoral law for Hong Kong. Chinese state news agency Xinhua reported that President Xi Jinping ordered the electoral law change to be published on Tuesday. The reform gives Beijing control over the selection of candidates in parliamentary elections in Hong Kong and allows certain candidates to be excluded.

The changes to the electoral system of the Special Administrative Region were unanimously approved by the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, Tam Yiu-chung, the sole delegate from Hong Kong, told AFP.

China’s People’s Congress initiated the change in the electoral law in the Special Administrative Region in mid-March. Its purpose is to ensure that Hong Kong can only be run by “patriots”. With this, Beijing wants to gain control over the selection of candidates. Among other things, the Chinese leadership is to receive veto rights in order to be able to exclude certain candidates.

The reform envisages, among other things, an increase in the Hong Kong parliament from 70 to 90 seats. According to the electoral reform, only 20 instead of 35 seats will be allocated by direct election in future, as Tam said. A majority of 40 seats is given by a committee loyal to Beijing. The remaining 30 parliamentarians are to be selected from so-called specialist constituencies, which represent certain industries and are traditionally also considered loyal to Beijing.

According to the reform, candidates must undergo an examination of their political views. According to Tam, the committee to lead this investigation will be created by the Hong Kong authorities. The new national security apparatus is also to be included in the candidate approval process.

There had been massive international criticism of the electoral law reform even before it was formally confirmed. After the Chinese People’s Congress gave the green light to the changes, the EU and the United States lamented a blatant violation of Hong Kong’s autonomy rights. Foreign Minister Antony Blinken spoke at the time of a “direct attack on the autonomy promised to Hong Kong under the Sino-British joint declaration” of 1997.