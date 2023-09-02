Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/02/2023 – 1:40 pm

The rejection of former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) appears to be an important factor for the municipal elections in São Paulo in 2024. According to a Datafolha survey, 68% of São Paulo voters say they “would not vote at all” for a candidate nominated by the former president. president. On the other hand, only 13% say that Bolsonaro’s nomination “would lead to choosing a candidate for sure”.

Among the three characters represented in the survey, Jair Bolsonaro appears as the worst electoral supporter for next year’s elections. The governor of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans) – himself supported by Bolsonaro – manages to mobilize voters a little better, but also has a high rejection rate: 15% would definitely vote for a candidate nominated by him, while 46% would not vote at all.

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has a better receptivity among São Paulo residents: 23% say they would definitely vote for a candidate nominated by the PT, while 37% would reject his nomination. The survey was carried out in person with 1,092 voters interviewed by Datafolha on Tuesday, 29th, and on Wednesday, 30th.

This preference could make the difference in the dispute that puts the current mayor, Ricardo Nunes (MDB), who is close to Bolsonaro, and federal deputy Guilherme Boulos (PSOL), who has support from the PT, as main opponents.

As shown in the blog De Dados em Dados do Estadão, voting maps from previous elections in the capital of São Paulo show that on the outskirts of the city, where the majority of class D is located, the candidates most identified with Lulism end up being the majority. In the expanded center, where classes A and B1 are concentrated, anti-Lula candidates are usually the voters’ choice. The main challenge, then, would be to win in the intermediate zone, which surrounds the center, but is not yet on the outskirts of the city.

However, in the 2022 election, Lula managed to balance the game in the expanded center, largely due to the increased rejection of Bolsonaro in the upper classes of São Paulo. Bolsonaro even won in the intermediate zone, but he lost by a wash in the fringes and in a good part of the expanded center. This means that, as the most right-wing candidate, Ricardo Nunes needs the anti-Lula vote, but leaning only on Bolsonaro is not enough.

It is worth remembering, however, that it is still too early to predict results from the rejection survey. In April 2022, 62% of voters in the state of São Paulo stated that they would not vote for a candidate nominated by then President Bolsonaro. Even so, the state elected Tarcísio in the dispute against Lula’s candidate for the Palácio dos Bandeirantes, Fernando Haddad.