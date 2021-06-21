“We know that we achieved a convincing victory in the elections and that we will have a convincing majority in parliament,” Pashinyan said in a speech broadcast live on his Facebook page.

“The people have given us a mandate (…) and we must use it immediately,” he added.

“The Armenian people gave the mandate to our ‘Civil Contract’ party to rule the country, and for me personally to lead it as head of government,” Pashinyan continued.

Pashinyan made significant progress in the early elections that took place on Sunday, according to partial results published by the Central Election Commission of this former Soviet republic.

Pashinyan’s “Civil Contract” party won about 59% of the vote, compared to about 19% for the party of its rival, former President Robert Kocharian, after the votes were counted in more than 30% of the polling stations.

But Kocharian’s party contested these partial results. He said in a statement that there are “hundreds of signals from polling stations attesting to organized and planned fraud,” considering this “a serious cause of mistrust,” stressing that he will not “recognize” the results until “violations” are considered.