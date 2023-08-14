Candidate Javier Milei leads the primaries in Argentina, according to the first results

Libertarian economist Javier Milei, presidential candidate of the La Libertad Avanza frontis positioned as the candidate with the most votes in the primary elections held this Sunday in Argentina, according to the first results of the provisional scrutiny.

With 61.21% of the polling stations counted, Milei monopolizes 32.57% of the votes, giving a surprise not predicted by the surveys prior to these elections.

MIlei will challenge former Security Minister Patricia Bullrich and Economy Minister Sergio Massa in the presidential elections.

The opposition coalition Together for Change (center-right) obtained 27.64% of the votes, in the sum of its two candidates Bullrich and the mayor of Buenos Aires Horacio Rodríguez Larreta.The official Unión por la Patria (Peronism), from Massa, has 25.69%.

