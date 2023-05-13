Kemal Kiliçdaroglu said he has concrete evidence about spreading false content by Russians; Moscow denies

Kemal Kiliçdaroglu, candidate for the Presidency of Turkey and main opponent of the current Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, accused Russia on Thursday (May 11) of interfering in the Turkish elections scheduled for Sunday (May 14, 2023).

On his Twitter account, Kiliçdaroglu he said that Russians were responsible for spreading false content.

“Dear Russian friends, you are behind the montages, conspiracies, deepfake content and recordings that were exposed yesterday [10.mai] in this country. If you want to continue our friendship after May 15th, keep your hands off the Turkish State. We still stand for cooperation and friendship.”he stated.

In an interview with Reutersthe leader of the CHP (Republican People’s Party), Turkey’s main opposition party, said that the acronym has evidence of Russia’s responsibility for spreading false content, but did not provide details.

“We find it unacceptable that another country interferes in Turkey’s electoral process in favor of a political party. I wanted the whole world to know about this, so I made this appeal openly in a tweet.”said Kiliçdaroglu.

Russia denies the allegations. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday (May 12) that the people who relayed the allegations to Kiliçdaroglu were liars. He further stated that Russia highly values ​​its ties with Turkey. The information is from Reuters.