Maribel likes to wear long nails like the singer Rosalía, she says, in fact, that is how she flaunts them on the advertising posters of her party. One pink, one white, one blue… pure goldwork on each finger. However, today there is no trace of her imposing nails because she does not stop biting them. After 31 days of campaigning, he doesn’t sleep well either, just a few hours a night. And he cries, cries a lot, admits lowering his voice in a confession that he does not want anyone to discover.

Despite this, every morning since April 19, Maribel takes the tears, the fear and the silences and puts them in a drawer. From another, he takes out the smile, the party brochures, the comfortable shoes, the yellow vest of the Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD) and the lipstick and leaves protected by his escorts to knock on doors, visit neighbors, collect opinions and promise that now yes, “the shoes for the students, the house for battered women, the garbage collection, the expansion of the pantheon or the lighting, will be a reality.”

The candidate for re-election as Municipal Presidency of Angamacutiro, in eastern Michoacán, repeats a thousand times “I am Maribel Juárez Blanquet and I will feel honored if I can count on your vote to be able to comply with the following proposals…”. From time to time he drinks water or adjusts his hair to ask the pharmacy for the vote with good looks. Following in his footsteps are nine tense escorts sent by the Government of Michoacán. Four in the corners, two inside a nearby vehicle and another three glued to it. The escorts also sit down to listen to Doña Herminia say that it is important to fix the road that leads to La Piedad, the land of Gilberto and his black dog.

The profession most likely to be murdered in Mexico is a police officer or candidate for mayor of your town. Neither agent of the National Guard, nor soldier, nor judge. Even more so if the municipality is on the border between Michoacán and Guanajuato, the scene of the war between the Jalisco Nueva Generación cartel and other smaller ones that have sown corpses in the area. Continuing with the comparison, in April 34 police officers, two soldiers and no National Guard died. At the same time, 13 politicians and another 18 were assassinated the month before. Between September and April, the consulting firm Integralia registered 79 murdered politicians, 27 of them candidates. In the case of Angamacutiro, the kamikaze aspirations have yet another variant: being a woman.

It is Wednesday, five in the afternoon and Maribel Juárez, 33, walks through the shops of the town under a blazing sun to talk with the merchants. In three hours he has entered the Baeza pastry shop, an internet café, the ‘El rincón de los details’ stationery, a grocery store and a saddlery that sells saddles and belts whistled. On Thursday repeat with the neighbors. “Going from door to door is the most tiring, but the most effective,” he says, wiping his sweat, “allows you to listen and be able to come up with concrete proposals.” Maribel needs about 4,200 votes to be able to win the elections and be reelected as mayor, a position to which she arrived in 2018 and to which she has been forced to run again due to the gender quota imposed by the electoral body on the parties.

At one point during the tour through the streets, without her noticing, the escorts subtly bring their hands closer to the Glock in the holster when a dark glass van passes near the candidate with the band music blaring. Maribel, probably the most protected woman in the country, has an official salary of 22,000 pesos a month, about 1,100 dollars, and between locals she takes the opportunity to buy tortillas on her way home.

Since the electoral campaign began in early April, thousands of candidates to or from all over the country have thrown in the towel in the context of violence. A tour of the national newspapers on any given day, on Thursday, for example, makes your hair stand on end. Three candidates were murdered in a ranchería in Puebla, a PRI mayor was shot with his daughter in Oaxaca and Pedro Kumamoto resigned his bodyguards in Jalisco after receiving a pig’s head with his name on it. The Colipa candidate’s campaign house was attacked with bullets in Veracruz and in Nayarit, the Citizen Movement denounced attacks on its team weeks after its coordinator was kidnapped in Bahía de Banderas. That day it was learned that the Valle de Bravo candidate had been kidnapped. All this only on Thursday. In this context the question is why go ahead?

Angamacutiro, is a classic municipality with a central zócalo where the municipal presidency stands, a church from the year 1800 and is located in the middle point between two of the most violent cities in the country: Uruapan and Celaya. On one side Michoacán and on the other Guanajuato separated by the Lerma River. Its 15,000 inhabitants are mainly dedicated to strawberries, grain, oats and small businesses. More than half of the population is poor and 16% live in extreme poverty. Although violence haunts the Michoacan plateau, for the mayor of such a municipality, talking exclusively about school aid or the deterioration of the road is the way to survive. When the candidate leaves, a neighbor wanting to release what he has not been able to, confesses that “the real problems are other,” he says in reference to the violence of the cartels or the disappearance of women, usually young and poor girls kidnapped or seduced by local crime, until they lose their value and are thrown dead on any vacant lot. Girls like Reyna and Berenice who appeared half-buried in February. Two more in April. And so every month.

But the most heinous violence has the ability to coexist with more basic needs such as the health center or school breakfasts. The House for Battered Women is paradoxically one of the town’s most revolutionary projects and also the one that breaks Maribel’s heart. It is a two-story, eight-room construction to house victims of violence. Ten years before her, her brother Erik Juárez was mayor of Angamacutiro between 2008 and 2011. The party noticed him, began to rise and became a state deputy. From that position, he obtained the resources for the construction in his town of a family home that had finally been completed. The inauguration was scheduled for March 9, 2020 at 1 in the afternoon coinciding with Women’s Day and Erik would participate in it, but he never arrived at the event. Two guys on a motorcycle stood parallel to his truck and fired three shots in his body through the glass, he recalls through tears.

A few months before, “the mafia” had tried to kill her father and so far they have left her two threats. The last one was a painting in the bathroom of his office: “Maribel, you’re going to die the same day as Erik, bitch.” When she was scared to knock on all possible doors, she found “the silence of the Interior in Mexico City and the only help from the Michoacán prosecutor Damián López,” she asks to clarify. When she talks about the difficulties of campaigning surrounded by bodyguards, she recognizes that part of her job has been to explain that “it is not a luxury of the upper classes, but a necessity.”

In these elections on June 6, more than 150,000 candidates for 21,000 popularly elected positions will participate. Maribel campaigns with the PRD, the party in whose founding her grandfather participated, who joined a group of rebels who broke with the PRI and among which was the current president Andrés Manuel López Obrador. After his departure, the center left was diluted and has been losing presence in the country engulfed by Morena.

When Maribel answers why being brave is so expensive, she insists that she does it for her neighbors, for ending her term “and for him,” she says during a break in the square, pointing to the image of her brother on a bracelet. “It has been a very tough campaign, but I have learned to fall and get up. Politics has taken from me the person I loved the most, but it has also taught me to help, to finish the projects started and to serve my people ”, he sums up. In one of her last public works as mayor, Maribel had huge colored letters placed with the translation of the Purépecha word that gives the municipality its name. Some lyrics that are a macabre joke for their ability to portray the national process. “Angamacutiro, place on the edge of the ravine”.

