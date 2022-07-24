Without a name to close the ticket with vice and amid the impasse between allies, former mayor Fernando Haddad was confirmed yesterday as the PT candidate for the government of São Paulo at a convention held at the Legislative Assembly of São Paulo. The PT’s speech was marked by criticism of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), whom he called “fascist, authoritarian and fundamentalist”: “We will not leave the green and yellow in the hands of those who do not represent us”.

During the launch of the candidacy, the PT did not mention the main opponents in the race for Palácio dos Bandeirantes, former minister Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans) and governor Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB). At all times, Haddad sought to nationalize the dispute and reinforce the importance of an eventual alliance between the state administration and a possible Lula government.

The act in the Assembly also formalized the union of the federation formed by PT, PCdoB and PV with the PSB. The latter party nominated former governor Márcio França (PSB) as a candidate for the Senate on the ticket. Haddad’s dream was to have former minister Marina Silva (Rede) as a candidate for vice.

Marina’s name, however, is pointed out as a great bet by the Network to the Chamber, with the potential to “pull” votes and increase the party’s participation in the Legislative.

Another name mentioned by PT members, especially after France’s decision to run for the Senate, is that of former Campinas mayor Jonas Donizette (PSB). The PSOL, which signed a federation with Rede, also wants to nominate Haddad’s runner-up.

RIVALS Former minister Marcos Pontes (PL) was announced yesterday as a pre-candidate for senator on the slate of candidate for the Tarcísio de Freitas government (Republicans). as showed the Estadão ColumnBolsonaro acted directly so that Pontes was chosen.

