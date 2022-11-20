Monday, November 21, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Candidate from Brazil, elected at the head of the BIF

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 20, 2022
in World
0


close

Ilan Goldfajn

Ilan Goldfajn was elected president of the IDB.

Ilan Goldfajn was elected president of the IDB.

Ilan Goldfajn has just been elected president of the IDB.

The candidate of Brazil, Ilan Goldfajn, has just been elected president of the Intermarican Development Bank (IDB)

News in development…

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

See also  Elections in Brazil: Lula da Silva and Jair Bolsonaro will go to the second round

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Candidate #Brazil #elected #BIF

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Ecuador vs Qatar: LIVE, opening match Fifa World Cup 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.