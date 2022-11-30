Candidate for the post of US Ambassador to Russia Tracy announced support for tougher sanctions
The candidate for the post of the new US ambassador to Russia, Lynn Tracy, said she supports the policy of tightening sanctions against Moscow. This is reported RIA News.
“I absolutely agree that the right decision would be to maintain the course of tougher sanctions,” Tracy said during a hearing in the Senate Foreign Relations Committee of the US Congress.
