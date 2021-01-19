Janet Yellen is going to analyze the work of the department in the field of imposing sanctions against other countries, if she is approved for the post of the head of the US Treasury. TASS…

During a hearing before the Senate Finance Committee to review her candidacy, Yellen said she would assign the case to her deputy, Adewala Adeyemo, so that the imposed restrictions “are used strategically and appropriately.” According to her, the US Treasury will immediately start revising the sanctions policy as soon as it is approved by the minister.

Yellen called sanctions a critical tool for ensuring cyber security and combating various threats. In addition, she expressed her intention to work on the revision together with legislators.

Formerly-elected US President Joe Biden has nominated former US Federal Reserve Chairman Janet Yellen to the post of Treasury chief. She will become the first woman to head a department if approved by the full Senate.