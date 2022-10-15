Measure is valid up to 48 hours after the election results; rule also applies to election inspectors and poll workers

None of the candidates contesting the 2nd round of the elections can be detained from this Saturday (15.Oct.2022). The measure is valid until 48 hours after the election results. The candidate will only be arrested in case of flagrant.

Another exception is a conviction for a non-bailable crime. In this case, the police may comply with the arrest warrant determined by the Court. Anyone who fails to comply with the candidates’ safe-conduct may also be detained.

The rule that prohibits the arrest of candidates in the 15 days before the elections also applies to electoral inspectors, poll workers and party delegates. The rule also applies to voters, but with a shorter interval: from 5 days before to 48 hours after the election.

DEVICE

The rule and exceptions are contained in Article 236 of the Electoral Code (Law 4,737 of 1965). The purpose of the device, inherited from older electoral norms, is to prevent any authority from using its power of arrest to interfere in the outcome of the elections.

If any candidate is arrested, the forecast is that the detainee will be taken before a judge to verify the legality of the act. If any illegality is found, the person responsible for the arrest can be held accountable. The prescribed penalty is 4 years imprisonment.

This year, candidates for President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), in addition to 24 candidates vying for the governments of 12 states.

With information from Brazil Agency.