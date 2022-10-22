President says he changed his mind about defending the end of re-election for fear of a “return of the left”

President and candidate for re-election, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), said this Friday (21.Oct.2022) that he changed his mind about defending the end of reelection for fear of “left turn”. He declared that he would not oppose the proposal if it were approved by the majority of the National Congress.

“Obviously, if part of Parliament accepts a proposal like this, we understand that [um mandato de] 5 years without re-election would be very welcome. Some even talk about reducing the size of the Chamber”, he said in an interview with pool of vehicles formed by SBT, CNN Brasil, Estadão/Eldorado, Veja, Rádio Nova Brasil and Earth.

In 2018, during that year’s campaign, Bolsonaro defended political reform and the end of the possibility of reelection. But, in the president’s chair, he recalibrated his speech and made the 4 years of government a campaign stage. The possibility of reelection was allowed by constitutional amendment in 1997

“What made me change my mind? The opposite picture to contest an election of mine. We didn’t have a name, a profile similar to mine. We would be handing over Brazil to the PT, the PDT or the PSB. It would be a left turn. That made my decision to bring up this subject.”, said Bolsonaro.

The Chief Executive stated that defending the end of the possibility of reelection for positions in the Executive could harm the relationship with deputies and senators.

“I cannot touch a wasp nest when I intend to advance important agendas for our Brazil because it would have the reaction of a considerable part of our Parliament. This would have to come almost as a consensus. Also because to approve anything in this sense would need a qualified quorum“, said.

“So many and so many others could be proposed could be harmed with this change. If Parliament agrees, I basically have no reason to say no”, declared. Bolsonaro was interviewed by pool of vehicles in the face of the absence of the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) to the planned debate.

POWERDATA

Search PowerDate held from October 16 to 18, shows Lula with 52% of valid vote intentions for the 2nd round. Jair Bolsonaro has 48%.

The scene has been frozen for two weeks. In the rounds held on October 3-5 and October 9-11, the 2 candidates recorded the same rates as now. In the 1st round, the PT had 48.43% against 43.20% for the current president.

The rates consider valid votes – those given to a candidate, excluding blanks and nulls. That’s how the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) will release the results on the night of the election Sunday of the 2nd round, on October 30th.

The survey was carried out by PowerDatewith resources from Power 360, through calls to cell phones and landlines. There were 5,000 interviews in 351 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation from October 16 to 18, 2022. The margin of error is 1.5 percentage points for a 95% confidence interval. The TSE registration is BR-08917/2022. Learn more about the methodology by reading this text. The dissemination of results is done in an editorial partnership with the TV Cultura.

