Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/08/2024 – 21:59

Businessman Sandro Mabel (União Brasil), who is running for mayor of Goiânia, declared to the Electoral Court that he has assets worth R$313.4 million. He, a former congressman who spent 10 years out of politics, is supported by Governor Ronaldo Caiado (União Brasil).

The businessman’s family founded the Mabel biscuit brand in 1953. Sandro has always worked in business management, and in 2011, the family factory was sold to PepsiCo. At the time, he was the chairman of the company’s board of directors.

Ten years after leaving public life, Mabel declared to the Electoral Court that part of his assets are divided between nine apartments, 22 plots of land with dimensions ranging from 487 to 12,500 hectares. In addition, the candidate has luxury items such as a helicopter estimated at R$3.1 million and works of art. The businessman claims to currently have equity interests in three other companies: 50% of Gamma Internacional – or R$9.5 million – and fractions of R$7.8 million in Snowmass Enterprise and R$2.9 million in Agropecuária Santa Cláudia.

He was last elected in 2010, and his term ended in 2014. He served three consecutive terms. In his asset declaration from 14 years ago, he had R$70.9 million. Today, the amount would be R$158.4 million, given the evolution of inflation. His assets, however, have increased almost twice. During his time away from politics, Mabel bought 14 plots of land and eight apartments, in addition to the helicopter.

The vice president of the ticket, Colonel Cláudia (Avante), debuts in political campaigns with assets around 600 times smaller. The police officer reported having accumulated R$571 thousand.