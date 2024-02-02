State police during an operation in the municipality of Zapopan, in Jalisco | Photo: EFE/Francisco Guasco

A pre-candidate for mayor of Mascota, a city located in the Mexican state of Jalisco, was brutally shot to death this Thursday (1st), according to security authorities. Jaime Vera Alaniz, 62 years old, was running for representative of the Green Ecologist Party in the municipal elections.

According to the coordinator of the State security office, Ricardo Sánchez, the victim was approached by an armed man, around 9:30 am (3:30 pm Brasília time), in a suburb of Guadalajara, and was then attacked with gunfire. After the crime, his body was abandoned on the side of a white truck, according to statements collected by the police.

Violence orchestrated by organized crime has increased, especially in recent months, during electoral campaigns across the country. At least nine politicians were murdered in the most recent election period alone.

The state where the murder took place is known for hosting one of the largest criminal organizations in the world, involved in drug trafficking: Jalisco Nova Geração, which also has a presence in other Latin American countries, such as Colombia and Ecuador.