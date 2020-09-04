Janine Wissler and Susanne Hennig-Wellsow are running for chairmanship at the party conference. Applause comes from Berlin.

BERLIN taz | Two women announced their candidacy for the chairmanship of the Left Party separately on Friday: the Hessian parliamentary group leader Janine Wissler and the Thuringian state chief Susanne Hennig-Wellsow. If everything goes according to plan, they can become the Left Party’s first female leadership duo. The incumbent bosses Katja Kipping and Bernd Riexinger had declared a week ago that they would no longer stand for the party chairmanship.

Wissler shared on social media that she had thought about applying for a long time and “came to the conclusion for me that this is what I want to do”. Because of a family emergency, she doesn’t want to speak in more detail for a few days.

Hennig-Wellsow announced that evening that she would run for office at the upcoming party congress. “This is a great task that I will tackle with just as much enthusiasm – preferably in a female dual leadership.” The left now has the chance to initiate a new departure in society. She wants to ensure that the direction is right. “With an independent as well as alliance-oriented left and with the courage to do.”

There was spontaneous applause from the Berlin left boss Katina Schubert. “I can well imagine that both of them lead the left in the team,” said Schubert of the taz. Hennig-Wellsow and Wissler represented the different lines of the left – the former with considerable government experience, the latter having done successful opposition work. “Both stand for the fact that we can now make the change and mobilize for a left-green alliance.”

Difficult to combine: Trotskyism and parliamentary work

Hennig-Wellsow, as state and parliamentary group chairman, initiated the red-red-green alliance in Thuringia and gathered the party behind Bodo Ramelow. The sometimes choleric left-wing politician has been leading a government with the SPD and the Greens since 2014.

In 2008, Wissler moved into the state parliament as the youngest member of the state parliament at the time – a first for everyone. She has been the parliamentary group leader since 2009.

An office that outsiders find difficult to reconcile with Wissler’s membership in that Trotskyist network Marx21. In its guiding principles it says: “Parliament hides the real balance of power.” The capitalist class and the state apparatus acted largely independently of democratic control. Should Wissler become party leader, she would have to at least suspend her membership.

Whether she and Hennig-Wellsow are chosen as a duo in the end also depends on whether other applicants dare to take cover. The Left Party’s election procedure stipulates that the two chairmen are elected separately. Only women are allowed to run in the first ballot. The applicant for this place has better chances because of less competition.