Vfour years ago, when Markus Söder fought against Horst Seehofer for power in Bavaria and in the CSU, the younger man had his troops fully under control. He didn’t even need a general’s hill for that. A smartphone was enough to get the public advocacy of weighty party friends at the best tactical time. Söder won.

At the moment the struggle for power is raging in Germany and in the Union. But until the end of the day there was no demand from the CSU that Söder had to go to Berlin to save the party, to save the country. Only the lonely voice of the Bundestag member Anja Weisgerber found its way to the public. In the most recent board meeting of the CSU, she allegedly let herself be carried away by saying “Markus, we need you in Berlin!”. When asked, Weisgerber did not want to comment. Other FAZ inquiries to important CSU politicians, where they saw Söder’s future place, were either not answered at all or refused or only with the assurance of anonymity.

So do you have to worry about Söder’s power in the CSU? After all, there have been repeated grumbling about his corona policy recently. Do his people no longer follow him?

Afraid of the boss

The opposite is the case. In the middle and higher floors of the CSU, most of them do not hesitate between the answers Munich and Berlin. Rather, they are torn between the temptation to get hold of a low membership number in the Söder-for-Kanzler fan club through an early emphatic statement, and the fear of not acting in the interests of the boss, the reins of action out of hand to beat. The fear is greater.

Hermann Imhof has known Söder well and for a long time. Until 2018 he was a member of the CSU state parliament for Nuremberg, the hometown of Söders. Imhof, a kind of social conscience of the CSU and last five years patient and care representative of the state government, has never made a secret of his skepticism towards Söder. Imhof has no doubt that the Prime Minister wants to become Chancellor, if only because of his “irrepressible ambition”, his “enormous diligence” and because of the “unique opportunity”. Then there are the poor prospects in Bavaria. In the time after the pandemic, Söder would probably not be able to avoid tough cuts there. Instead of drawing on the full, he would have to indulge in “small-small”. “He doesn’t like that at all,” says Imhof. From his own experience in the parliamentary group, he knows that Söder exercises a “strong disciplinary power”. They are now also showing in the race for the candidacy for chancellor.

Imhof is certain: If Söder gives the sign, then all over the country in the CSU the calls would swell: “Markus, you are the best for Germany!” Because that has not yet been the case, Söder has not yet given the sign . For this he needs a security of “at least 90 percent”.

The Junge Union Bayern played an important role in the power struggle between Söder and Seehofer. At the end of 2017 she demanded “a new start in terms of personnel”. She distributed a photo in which Söder was pleased with the party’s offspring, after all this was holding signs with slogans such as “Söder – our new number 1” in the camera. The CSU boss last alluded to this key moment on political Ash Wednesday. In the living room backdrop from which he was speaking, one of the signs from that time was on a tiled stove.