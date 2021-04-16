C.SU boss Markus Söder is still well ahead of CDU boss Armin Laschet in a survey on the Union’s candidacy for chancellor. At present, 44 percent of German citizens and 72 percent of Union supporters consider the Bavarian Prime Minister to be the more suitable candidate to lead the Union parties to the federal election, as the German trend of the ARD “Morgenmagazin” surveyed by infratest dimap showed. 15 percent of German citizens and 17 percent of Union supporters, on the other hand, see NRW Prime Minister Laschet as the more suitable candidate. 33 percent of the electorate consider both to be unsuitable.

The Germany trend is a random-based telephone and online survey. 1,174 eligible voters in Germany were surveyed. The survey took place Tuesday and Wednesday.

Söder has had better poll numbers for a long time, which he also points out. Laschet emphasizes that surveys can change very quickly. Both had announced that they would announce a decision on their candidacy for chancellor this week. At first there was no information about a date or a format in which such a decision should be made.

A survey by the opinion research institute Insa for “Bild” shows that the Union with a candidate for Chancellor Laschet would come to 27 percent, with Söder to 38 percent. This survey took place on Thursday, 1007 citizens were interviewed.

Signatures for decision in the parliamentary group

The “Spiegel” reported on Thursday evening that members of the Union parliamentary group collected signatures in order to clarify the question of the candidacy for chancellor, if necessary, in the parliamentary group meeting next Tuesday. The list is then organized by the chairman of the European Committee Gunther Krichbaum (CDU). “We hope for an amicable solution. But if that does not come, a decision must be made in the parliamentary group on Tuesday, ”said Krichbaum to the“ Spiegel ”. “The parliamentary group is the only body in which the CDU and CSU sit together.”

The action, which started on Thursday evening, goes back to several Union MPs. Krichbaum is considered a supporter of CSU boss Markus Söder in the fight for the candidacy for chancellor. A similar list had already been signed by 70 CDU MPs last week.

A vote in the parliamentary group is the last option in the growing power struggle between CDU leader Armin Laschet and Söder, in which several prime ministers recently intervened. With Daniel Günther from Schleswig-Holstein, a CDU Prime Minister called Söder to withdraw. Previously, the Prime Minister of Saxony-Anhalt, Reiner Haseloff (CDU), had endorsed Söder’s argument to decide the K question on the basis of popularity values.