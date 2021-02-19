The CDU boss advertises the growing number of lockdown opponents: inside. The idea that he could become Federal Chancellor in the autumn is unsettling.

Armin Laschet feels misunderstood. Again. With his unsuccessful appearance at the digital New Year’s reception of the Baden-Württemberg CDU Economic Council last Monday, the potential chancellor candidate of the Union did not do himself a favor.

In his attempt to charm the conservatives and business liberals in the CDU, he fatally struck the wrong note. “You can’t keep inventing new limits to prevent life from happening again,” he said.

What should one think of it when the Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia utters a sentence that could also come from a wandering “lateral thinker”? In the days that followed, Laschet assured that he had not called into question the resolutions that he himself had adopted at the last federal-state summit.

But this is exactly the effect his words have: They make the corona protection measures that have been adopted appear as arbitrary acts. It can be assumed from him that he did not mean it that way. But that doesn’t make it any better.

Laschet justifies himself to have targeted those “activists” who speak out in favor of easing the lockdown only when the weekly incidence value has fallen below 10 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants. So it’s about rejecting the no-covid strategy. However, Laschet should actually know that it is not just some “activists” who have come up with any limit value, but recognized scientists have come up with a well-founded proposal.

It is infamous to insinuate that they want to “prevent life from happening again”. The opposite is true. The fact that Bavaria’s CSU Prime Minister Markus Söder and Cologne’s mayor Henriette Reker called themselves supporters of the “no-covid” approach should give Laschet something to think about.

Laschet’s whispers

At the same time, it is debatable whether such a path would be politically feasible in Germany. But that’s not what Laschet is about. Rather, he tries by whispering to serve the mood of the growing number of dissatisfied, especially in business, who would rather see the lockdown ended today than tomorrow – no matter what the cost.

You have to stop “Accept a certain mortality in order to be able to permanently return to normality”This week put it bluntly by Michael Hüther, the director of the employer-oriented Institute of the German Economy (IW) in Cologne. Hüther is a member of the Expert Council Corona in North Rhine-Westphalia convened by Laschet.

Armin Laschet has been chairman of the CDU for almost a month. Doubts about his political abilities have not disappeared since then. The idea that he could soon take over government responsibility in Berlin is unsettling. With his most recent remarks, he is reminiscent of his unhappy actions during the first corona wave in the spring of last year.

Laschet should think about his bad popularity ratings. They are likely to cause problems for the Union

His embarrassing appearance at “Anne Will” in April 2020, when he furiously claimed that the virologists would “change their minds every few days”, which is why “we in politics would have to oppose it”, is unforgettable. Since then, Laschet has had a serious image problem. Rightly.

According to his own statement, Laschet wants to clarify with Söder between Easter and Pentecost who will lead the Union in the election campaign. At the present time it seems more than unlikely that the CDU chairman will follow the example of Angela Merkel from 2002 and offer the CSU leader the candidacy for chancellor. After all, it was Laschet’s concern with his reaching for the party leadership to succeed Merkel after the general election.

However, his bad popularity ratings should give him serious thought. Because they point to a problem that is likely to be a difficult problem for the Union.