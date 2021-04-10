D.he CDU politician Friedrich Merz has spoken out against Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) as the Union’s candidate for chancellor. “His candidacy would have significant consequences for the relationship between the CDU and CSU. In the current situation, it cannot actually be in the interest of the CSU to put the candidate for chancellor, ”said Merz on Friday to the“ Westfälischer Anzeiger ”.

Merz referred to the state elections in Bavaria in 2023. “Given the current state of affairs, only Markus Söder can win with an absolute majority,” said the CDU politician. “A Chancellor Söder would also significantly change the internal relationship in the Union to the detriment of the CSU,” he argued. If the chancellor came from the CSU, the party could “no longer play its role of always being a little opposition to its own government”.

The chances for a candidate for chancellor of the North Rhine-Westphalian Prime Minister Armin Laschet described Merz as “unchanged good”. The CDU could “actually not let the candidate for chancellor be stolen,” he said. Merz appealed to the Union to clarify the K question “in the next few days”. Such a question also has “nothing to do with Easter or Pentecost”. “It’s about time,” said Merz.

Previously, Union parliamentary group leader Ralph Brinkhaus had pleaded for a quick clarification of the question about the candidate for chancellor. “In my opinion, the decision as to who will run for the Union as candidate for chancellor should be made in the next two weeks,” said the CDU politician to the newspapers of the “Funke Mediengruppe” on Saturday.

The chairmen of the CDU and CSU, Armin Laschet and Markus Söder, want to decide by Pentecost who will stand as candidate for chancellor in the federal election in September. There is no exact date for the decision. Both have not yet officially registered their candidacy. Söder has long been ahead of Laschet in popularity polls. Brinkhaus warned against overrating surveys.

MPs demand a say

Christian Baldauf, chairman of the CDU parliamentary group in Rhineland-Palatinate, is also pressing for an early decision. Soon the newspaper “Bild” said: “No more maneuvering. That is at the expense of the Union. We have to get out of the waiting room, so the decision should be made promptly. ”Both potential candidates now have to find an amicable solution. “To do this, Markus Söder must first say clearly – does he want to or does not want?” The impatience of many party members can be grasped with their hands.



CSU boss Markus Söder and CDU boss Armin Laschet

A large group of CDU members in the Union parliamentary group in the Bundestag demanded a say in the decision on the candidate for chancellor on Friday. Around 50 MPs had joined a declaration which reads: “As members of a self-confident CDU / CSU parliamentary group, we expect that before a determination of this scope is announced, the CDU and CSU will discuss it in a cross-party parliamentary group meeting and in case of doubt A decision will also be made there. ”The appeal contradicts the previous plans of the party leaders.

Member of the Bundestag Elisabeth Motschmann said she thought it was wise to “obtain broad acceptance and legitimation for this decision of national importance”. In order to regain the trust of the voters, the candidate question must be resolved quickly.

The CSU honorary chairman and long-time Bavarian Prime Minister Edmund Stoiber spoke out against a fight vote. The only battle vote so far on a candidate for Chancellor of the Union parties in 1979 between Franz-Josef Strauss (CSU) and Ernst Albrecht (CDU) left “injuries in the relationship between sister parties, which also had an impact in the election campaign,” he said. He therefore considers it “right that Armin Laschet and Markus Söder make a joint proposal as planned”. This serves “the unity in the election campaign”.