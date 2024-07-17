Das alles, die internationalen Kriege und Krisen, befand Annalena Baerbock im Interview mit dem amerikanischen Nachrichtensender CNN für so wichtig und bedeutend, dass sie sich nicht auch noch mit dem Klein-Klein der deutschen Innenpolitik abgeben könne. Kanzlerkandidatin werde sie diesmal jedenfalls nicht. Es erinnerte ein bisschen an Baerbocks vorlauten Hinweis aus den gemeinsamen Zeiten an der Parteispitze, sie selbst komme aus dem Völkerrecht, ihr damaliger Ko-Vorsitzender Robert Habeck hingegen vom Kühemelken.

Aber egal, es ist jetzt heraus, Habeck wird der Kandidat der Grünen für die nächste Bundestagswahl sein, er wird die Rolle spielen, die er sich beim letzten Mal so sehnlichst gewünscht hatte. Damals war er es gewesen, der in einem Interview die Fassade der Harmonie einriss und die eigene Gekränktheit offenbarte. „Nichts wollte ich mehr, als dieser Republik als Kanzler zu dienen“, sage er damals der „Zeit“. „Insofern war das heute der schmerzhafteste Tag in meiner politischen Laufbahn. Oder sagen wir lieber: der schwerste.“ Er werde jetzt nicht herumrennen und klarmachen, dass er der Bessere gewesen wäre, bekundete er, nachdem er genau dies getan hatte.

Dieser Text stammt aus der Frankfurter Allgemeinen Sonntagszeitung.





However, it is no satisfaction for Habeck that he is allowed to do it this time, under much more unfavorable circumstances than before. Circumstances for which he himself was almost tragically responsible.

Because time cannot simply be turned back, as former Chancellor Angela Merkel once put it, not even to the year 2021, which was only a short time ago and yet already so far away. In the weeks after the apparently successful selection of candidates, polling institutes estimated the Green Party at up to 25 percent. Much seemed to point to a great success, perhaps even to entry into the Chancellery: the climate issue was still at the top of the agenda after the dry summer of 2019, as an opposition party the Greens had not yet hurt anyone, the Union parties were at odds, and the SPD was considered to have no chance anyway until shortly before the election.

Today, in 2024, things look very different. Habeck never wanted to make politics for the green biotope, but for the greater good of society. But he, of all people, has now managed to drastically reduce the basic sympathy of broad sections of the population for the Greens and to some extent undo the work he had done to build up the party leadership, much more successfully than the much-maligned party leftist Jürgen Trittin. While in an Allensbach survey from 2019, 69 percent of respondents said they liked the Greens completely or partially, this figure has now halved to 35 percent.

When the penny dropped

Of course, government parties always lose support, especially in the middle of an election period. They can’t just demand, they have to act, and that hurts people in some cases. Nevertheless, no single political project has changed the mood as much as the heating law with which Habeck created a political autumn mood in the spring of last year. For many weeks he declared criticism of it to be a mere campaign, until in the spring the penny dropped so loudly that you could almost hear it clinking.

He had underestimated people’s crisis exhaustion, he said. And he had not sufficiently recognized that the urgency of saving gas had become less apparent as the energy crisis subsided – a subsidence to which he had contributed significantly with his non-ideological and popular gas procurement the year before. At times he almost overdid it with his apologies, and one could almost understand him as saying that people should no longer be expected to do anything at all.

The Munich sociologist Armin Nassehi, one of the Vice Chancellor’s intellectual influencers, has just published a book on the subject. It is called “Critique of the Grand Gesture,” and in it Nassehi says, among other things: “You can only transform with society, not against it.” The sociologist warns that the urgency of climate protection should not be used to draw conclusions about the approval of individual measures. One must also think of Habeck’s play “Nineteen Eighteen,” in which he paints a benevolent picture of the SPD Reichswehr Minister Gustav Noske: For many leftists, he is a godsend because he put down communist uprisings for the sake of order.

Retreat to the core clientele

The decline in popularity has made things more difficult for Habeck, not just externally but also within the party. As long as voter shares of more than 20 percent seemed within reach, this had a disciplining effect. In order not to jeopardize success, people held back on overly esoteric wishes, and Habeck was able to show that his course promised more success. Now that the Greens have only been able to mobilize their – certainly considerable – core voters, the temptation to get comfortable with this core clientele again is very real.

At his first major appearance after Baerbock’s cancellation, Habeck gave a clear indication of how he envisaged it. He spoke in the cool neon light of a Magdeburg lecture hall, where he was discussing with students from the local university. One listener asked whether fake news shouldn’t be dealt with more strictly, he probably meant: with legal means. Habeck gave a long lecture on how to persuade people politically. One must go “into the spaces of resistance,” he says, “not ask in the organic food store whether people are in favor of organic farming, but at Aldi and Lidl.”

He said something similar in 2012, when he was just about to take up his first ministerial post. “We have always made it a point not to speak to ourselves, but to the people in the country,” he said at the time – not without also mocking the realpolitik like-minded people around the newly elected Stuttgart Prime Minister Winfried Kretschmann: “The Southwest Greens are perhaps a bit stuffy to me sometimes. I prefer to stick to the principle of responsibility and casualness.”

Third attempt to Berlin

He had already taken the first important step towards a sustainable rise. In 2008, he did not follow the call to go to Berlin as a lightweight party leader without any executive experience – much like Olaf Scholz, who also only returned to federal politics from Hamburg at a precisely calculated time. He preferred to first demonstrate his political style in practice in his ministerial office in Kiel – with the SPD, then in a coalition with the CDU and FDP that attracted national attention. For him, this sacrifice turned into a gain. “The more people say: What am I doing in Berlin?, the more they say: We need someone like that in Berlin,” he said happily.

When he finally wanted to, however, the party members no longer wanted him: he lost the primary election for the top candidacy in 2017 by just 75 votes. Shortly afterwards, he moved to Berlin, in a dual leadership role with the then largely unknown Baerbock. Here, too, however, he wanted to work less internally, within the party, and more externally, to the voters. It was therefore soon said that Baerbock was better connected within his own ranks. Above all, however, SPD leader Andrea Nahles resigned and CDU leader Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer announced her retirement. After 16 years with a woman in the Chancellery, German politics suddenly looked very male again. At least the Greens wanted to counter this with a female candidate.