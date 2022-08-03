British Prime Minister Candidate Sunak Vows to Tighten Sanctions Against Russia After Election

British Prime Minister candidate Rishi Sunak has vowed to tighten sanctions against Russia if he is elected to this post. This is reported TASS.

“We need to do two things: on the one hand, to strengthen Ukraine, and on the other hand, to weaken Russia,” he said during a meeting with members of the Conservative Party in Cardiff.

Sunak indicated that, as finance minister, he was able to find two billion pounds of budgetary funds for military and economic assistance to Kyiv.

According to the candidate for premier, “strike” against Russia is delivered not by direct military supplies or diplomatic efforts, but by sanctions. The politician added that, together with the finance ministers of European and US countries, he approved the introduction of tough restrictions against Moscow and is ready to continue this policy as the head of the British government.

Earlier, Sunak promised, if he wins the election, to work on the introduction of “smart sanctions” against Moscow, which involve setting a ceiling on prices for Russian energy resources.