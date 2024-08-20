Enrique Márquez claimed that the president of the TSJ and the Electoral Chamber of the court, Caryslia Beatriz Rodríguez, never hid her links with Chavismo | Photo: EFE/Miguel Gutierrez

Former presidential candidate Enrique Márquez filed a lawsuit on Tuesday (20) at the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) of Venezuela to have the president of the court and the Electoral Chamber of the court, Caryslia Beatriz Rodríguez, removed from the process of reviewing the results of the presidential election of July 28.

According to information from the website Efecto Cocuyo, Márquez alleged that Rodríguez has clear ties to the Chavista dictatorship: she was a councilor and mayor of Caracas for the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), Nicolás Maduro’s party.

“A judge cannot do justice if he is not impartial,” Márquez said. “We have included in the lawsuit every piece of evidence we have to effectively demonstrate how the president of the Electoral Chamber did not hide her political connections,” he said.

The Chavismo-controlled TSJ is reviewing the official results of the National Electoral Council (CNE), which sent its voting records – which would indicate Maduro’s victory – to the court, but has not yet released them publicly, contrary to requests from the international community and other candidates in the Venezuelan presidential election.

However, according to reports, the TSJ has not been allowing inspectors and experts from opposition parties to accompany the investigation.

“If the CNE has nothing to hide, if the TSJ has nothing to hide, if the government has nothing to hide, why don’t they allow the parties and candidates to observe and witness what is happening? No one knows what they are really doing,” said Enrique Márquez.