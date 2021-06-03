ofMoritz Bletzinger shut down

Annalena Baerbock (Greens) calls for an amendment to the Basic Law. Andreas Scheuer (CSU) reacts with severe criticism. There is also a dispute with Olaf Scholz (SPD).

Berlin – “Ms. Baerbock is running behind the times and is becoming more and more a candidate clueless,” complains Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer (CSU) about the green top candidate for the federal election in 2021. He said that about a legal right to fast internet German press agency: “We long ago decided on the right to high-speed internet with the TKG amendment. The Greens in the Bundestag voted against it. “

“Candidate Ahnungslos”: Scheuer goes rough on Baerbock because of Internet law

In order to create equal living conditions, Annalena Baerbock had pleaded for an amendment to the Basic Law. The keyword: “Regional services of general interest”. This should be enshrined in the constitution as a new joint task, said Baerbock Funke media group. The legal right to fast internet was approved by the Bundestag, but the opposition is very dissatisfied with the current decision.

“When the hospital wears down, the connection to local public transport is lost and the Internet connection fails, then trust in the state crumbles,” explained the candidate for chancellorship, “which is why we will introduce a legal right to sufficiently fast broadband and mobile phone coverage . “

Union wonders about Baerbock’s advance – “Greens are not quite up to date”

“The Greens are not quite up to date,” reports Union parliamentary deputy Ulrich Lange, similar to Scheuer. The new telecommunications law will come into force at the beginning of December. From mid-2020, all citizens should demand better internet connections. The complaints would then be examined by the Federal Network Agency. An authority is yet to set guidelines for download and upload speeds as well as for reaction speed. The minimum will then be increased annually. The initial limit is expected to be 20 MBits per second.

Baerbock argues with Scheuer and Scholz – “A special form of self-forgetfulness”

Scheuer and Baerbock are also at odds with the issue of gasoline prices. Here the green top candidate shoots against the CSU politician and also SPD chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz. Both had “a special form of self-forgetfulness,” Baerbock told the Handelsblatt. The introduction of CO2 prices for more climate protection will inevitably increase fuel prices. Scholz and Scheuer indicated that they wanted to prevent this. “Anyone who just keeps turning the fuel price screw shows how indifferent they are to the needs of the citizens,” said Finance Minister Scholz picture. Scheuer was brief and only remarked that it was not possible, “that prices keep going up.” The Left is also critical of Baerbock’s plans.

Baerbock countered that the carbon price was introduced by the coalition for good reasons. The climate targets have only just been sharpened. But now the government must also stand by its own decisions and implement them – “in such a way that climate protection and social justice go hand in hand.” *Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.