The National Elections Committee announced that the registration phase for candidates for membership of the Federal National Council 2023 has ended at 12:00 yesterday, after it lasted for four days (15 to 18 August). The committee indicated that it will announce the preliminary lists of candidates on August 25, after completing the examination of all submitted candidacy applications, to ensure that all constitutional conditions required by the candidate for candidacy are met, as well as after reviewing the other requirements set by the National Elections Committee.

The committee received applications for candidacy through the link (tarashah.uaenec.ae) available on the committee’s website www.uaenec.ae, or the smart application (National Elections Committee – uaenec), which is available on the Apple Store and Google Play, as well as through nine registration centers distributed All over the Emirates, for those who were unable to register via the website or smart application.

According to the timetable for the Federal National Council elections 2023, the stage of announcing the preliminary list of candidates will be immediately followed by the period for filing appeals against candidates from August 26 to 28; So that the National Elections Committee will respond to all appeals, during the period from August 29 to 31, provided that the final list of candidates will be announced on the second of next September.

According to the timetable, the election campaigns for candidates will start on September 11 for a period of 23 days, provided that the last date for the withdrawal of candidates is September 26, and that applications for the names of candidates’ agents will be submitted during the days of September 27 and 28, according to the conditions established in the executive instructions.

More information about the fifth round of the Federal National Council elections is available on the National Elections Committee’s website www.uaenec.ae, the committee’s smart application, and its social media pages, or via the “WhatsApp” service at the number (600500005).

