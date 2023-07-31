Dubai (Union)

The Electoral Commission of the National Olympic Committee announced the closure of the door for candidacy for the elections of the Board of Directors of the Committee, after receiving all applications received from the candidates, who have the right to run for membership in the Board of Directors of the Olympic Committee, over a period of 19 days, since the announcement of opening the door for candidacy last July 21.

And the Electoral Commission, headed by Counselor Omar Muhammad Miran, issued its statement regarding closing the candidacy door in accordance with Circular No. “30” issued by the National Olympic Committee, on July 12, provided that the final list of candidates will be announced on August 7, as applications for candidacy for 3 categories, namely the seat of the president, the seat of Olympic and non-Olympic sports federations, and the seat of women.

Counselor Omar Muhammad Miran confirmed that the Electoral Commission is proceeding with its duties, in accordance with the time plan specified for the electoral procedures, and the various stages that took place, appreciating the cooperation of all members of the Electoral Commission, and their keenness to complete the elections of the National Olympic Committee in a manner befitting the reputation and status of Emirati sports.

Miran added that the Electoral Commission is in permanent session, on an almost daily basis, to review all developments periodically, until the completion of the elections scheduled for August 22, and the final announcement of the new members of the Board of Directors of the National Olympic Committee.

And the Electoral Commission of the Olympic Committee recently announced that, according to the new electoral regulations, the Board of Directors of the Olympic Committee consists of 17 members, including the president, 9 members of the Olympic federations, a member of the non-Olympic federations of the international federations recognized by the International Olympic Committee, and one representative member. For the women’s category, a representative member of the Athletes Committee, and 4 members to be nominated by the President of the National Olympic Committee and approved by the General Assembly.