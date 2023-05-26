A man infected with the ‘killer fungus’ Candida auris died in Milan. The patient, according to what Adnkronos Salute has learned, had arrived from Greece and had been hospitalized in the Sacco hospital in the Lombard capital. From the laboratory tests to which he was subjected, several positivities were found, including that of Candida auris. The man died this morning. Having come from Greece, it would not be an indigenous case, but he would have the profile of the imported case.

“The man was 79 years old and had been hospitalized for at least 8 months, from October 2022, in an intensive care unit in Greece, due to the outcome of a non-stroke brain pathology”, explains Antonio Castelli, head of resuscitation of the hospital, to Adnkronos Salute. Sacco hospital in Milan. In this resuscitation context, “the patient was dependent on all the artificial supports – underlines the specialist – with all the complications of such an anomalous and prolonged stay. For about 10 days, by the will of his family, he had been taken back to Italy. All T he entrance to our hospital, the patient was tested, as is usually done, for each type of germ a patient” especially in these conditions “may be infected or colonised. He was immediately found to be a candidate for Candida auris, but also of two other non-Candida germs, bacteria that are highly resistant to antibiotics”.

“The situation was extremely serious in various respects”, continues Castelli, highlighting that the Candida auris from which the 79-year-old was infected “was tested and was fortunately found to be sensitive to an antifungal of the pharmacological class normally more active towards this type of germ. We have immediately started the administration”, but the patient’s condition “was globally compromised”, at risk of death “regardless of any bacterial or fungal insult. The cause of death – concludes the doctor – was not Candida auris, a germ which we had adopted a precise and targeted therapy”.

Candida auris is a fungus first described in 2009, after it was isolated in Japan from a woman’s ear (hence ‘auris’). In Italy, the first case of invasive Candida auris infection was identified in 2019, followed by an outbreak that affected the northern regions in the 2020-2021 pandemic period, according to the Epicentro website of the Higher Institute of Health (ISS). Since 2019, both imported and indigenous cases have been described or notified, for a total of about 300 cases – Epicentro still reports – in an epidemic outbreak that mainly involved Liguria and Emilia Romagna.

For example, Candida auris is spreading significantly in the United States, where the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) have defined it as an “urgent threat” due to its antibiotic resistance. In the years of the 2020-2021 pandemic, infections increased significantly in US healthcare facilities, according to CDC data published in the ‘Annals of Internal Medicine’: in 2021, in particular, cases resistant to the most recommended and used drug for treatment tripled of C. auris infections, the echinocandins. Nationally, clinical cases in the United States increased from 476 in 2019 to 1,471 in 2021. Screening cases tripled from 2020 to 2021, for a total of 4,041. According to the CDC, this increase is also visible in 2022.