Candida auris “is a fungus that we know. It has been present in Italy since 2019. It is very resistant to all the antifungals we have. It is a phenomenon of extreme concern because this is the great global problem: the appearance of germs resistant to all the antimicrobials we have.” So at Adnkronos Salute Massimo Andreoni, scientific director of the Italian Society of Infectious and Tropical Diseases (Simit), today in Rome, on the sidelines of the meeting ‘We stand with public health: a call to action for infectious disease’, organized together with the Society of general medicine and primary care (Simg), commenting on the alarm, in the USA, on this fungus.

Candida auris is fully part of the drug resistance phenomenon: “We weren’t used to mushrooms, we were faced with the problem mainly linked to bacteria”, he concludes, recalling that the World Health Organization foresees, for antibiotic resistance, millions of deaths by 2050. “It will become the first cause of death in the world. It will be more lethal than the pandemic we have experienced”.