Singer Britney Spears posed topless on a yacht and angered fans

American actress and singer Britney Spears made a candid topless photo shoot on a yacht and outraged fans. The corresponding pictures appeared in her Instagram account. (a social network banned in the Russian Federation; owned by the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation and banned).

The artist said that for the first time she traveled on a sailing yacht, and admitted that it was “the best experience of her life.” In the mentioned photos, the celebrity starred in swimming trunks from a leopard bikini, covering her chest with a hat and a plate of fruit cuts. Aviator sunglasses and a choker with an accent pendant completed her look.

Posted publication scored more than 121 thousand likes. Netizens were divided over the new pictures of Spears. “Is it really so difficult to be photographed in clothes? Stop embarrassing your children”, “This is not Britney”, “Have you started OnlyFans yet?” – some users criticized in the comments.

“You are gorgeous”, “I like to see you happy”, “Your figure is inspiring! Queen,” said others.

Earlier in August, Russian TV presenter Ksenia Borodina criticized American singer Britney Spears for posting revealing photos. In the description of the images, she scolded the behavior of Spears and asked the subscribers what they think about such posts of the star.