The frank designs of new New Year’s outfits of the popular Fashion Nova brand have caused bewilderment among buyers. Relevant comments appeared in Instagram– brand account.

We are talking, in particular, about a silver suit, consisting of wide trousers with a high waist and a crop top, which partially exposes the model’s breasts in the advertising photo. In addition, netizens were outraged by a tight-fitting jumpsuit with sequins, which is decorated with a deep neckline. Also, users criticized the set of top and mini-length skirt with ties, which completely exposes the model’s thigh.

Buyers criticized the brand and said that such costumes were inappropriate for a family holiday. “I’ll never put on these two scraps of fabric”, “Do you really think that I will sit at the table with my parents in this?”, “My father will surely faint if he sees me like this”, “For whom is it done? “,” I will be ashamed to go out into the street wearing this, “they wrote.

However, other users appreciated the brand’s outfits: “It’s very beautiful!”, “God, I want the same suit for myself! Very elegant “,” I like it. In such clothes I would feel sexy “,” Very cute outfits “,” Beauty! “

In November, the design of the translucent Fashion Nova dress caused bewilderment among buyers. We are talking about a nylon translucent nude mini-dress, which is decorated with six long ties located on the sides of the item. In a video posted on the web, the model explains how to properly style the mentioned clothes.