In a candid interview with the Belgian TV channel Sporza, Dante Vanzeir extensively looked back on the racism row at the beginning of this month at a football match of the New York Red Bulls. The 25-year-old Belgian revealed that he had called the referee, the white American Ismir Pekmic, ‘monkey’, without considering what the (racist) meaning of that word means in the US.

Dante Vanzeir, striker of Major League Soccer club New York Red Bulls, was three weeks ago suspended for six games and fined after making a racist statement during a game against San Jose Earthquakes. He must also follow a recovery process.

“I did not use the n-word,” he told Sporza. “I will describe the situation to you. The referee whistled for a foul by me. I argued with him and afterwards he turned to the players lying on the ground. Meanwhile I grunted to myself about the arbitrator: What a monkey. In the sense of what a clown, what a fool. Because I thought he made the wrong decision. That is how the discussion started.” See also Iran's parliament paves the way for thousands of death penalties



Quote

I now have time to regain the trust of my teammates, club and fans Dante Vanzeir

The arbiter was the white American Pekmic, so Vanzeir says he did not realize that the word had a racist connotation. “It never occurred to me that that word would be offensive. That is also clearly visible in my reaction on the field. I was immediately approached by some guys on the field because they felt I had spoken out to one of them. But that was not the case at all. It was only afterwards that I saw the impact that had on them. I’m sorry I hurt people with it and it will never happen again.”

Vanzeir accepts the sanction. “I realize very well that I made a mistake that I still feel bad about to this day. I now have time to process everything and especially to regain the trust of my teammates, club and fans. That I can show them that I am a good guy, who is free of racism in his mind and heart.”