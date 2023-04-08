Bizzey set the bar very high for himself. ,,I was so disappointed when I wasn’t number 1, but 2”, he says. He eventually ended up in a depression. “If I was somewhere, I immediately looked for the darkest corner.”
Not only Bizzey struggled with mental problems due to the pressure of being famous. Former professional cyclist Thomas Dekker also had to deal with depressive thoughts. He even thinks that his parents still lose sleep over him sometimes.
Program maker Robbyn Jansen looks in Bittersweet whether it’s still fun to be famous. In the latest episode she investigates the mental pressure under the Dutch stars. In the video above you can see the candid stories of Bizzey and Thomas.
