Candelora 2023: tradition, myths and legends of this festival which follows the days of the blackbird and is said to mark the transition between winter and spring

The first month of the year traditionally ends with i 3 days of the blackbird (January 29, 30 and 31) and according to some legends February is referred to as the end of winter. For this reason, when the shortest month of the year opens, some celebrate the Candlemasa celebration whose origins date back to very ancient traditions and which over time has also taken on a religious meaning for Christians.

Candlemas proverb and pagan tradition

Like many Christian holidays, candlemas also have an ancient origin that comes from the pagan world. The legend associated with blackbird days in fact, it speaks of a blackbird who, looking at the sky on January 28th, said: “I don’t care for you anymore Domine, who came out of the winter“. This sentence of defiance against God would have prompted him to take revenge by concluding the first month of the year with three days of intense cold.

The February 2nd comes there Candlemas to mark the transition from winter to spring. The origins of this festival are very ancient and it was also celebrated in the East and in ancient Rome. In fact, our ancestors celebrated a long procession on February 2 to Santa Maria Maggiore.

The traditions related to candlemas also change from Region to Region. In fact, some even call it “bear day“because it is associated with so many legends about this animal. In Piedmont it is thought that the plantigrades come out of hibernation on February 2nd. In Puglia, on the other hand, it is said of a bear that after months of sleep entertained the village by dancing the tarantella.

Candlemas religious meaning

For Christians the Candlemas is the feast that celebrates the presentation of Jesus in the Temple of Jerusalem 40 days after his birth. This was in fact the Jewish tradition for all firstborn males. The name of this event comes from “candelarum” due to the fact that on this day the candles that symbolize the light of Christ are blessed and apparently have protective powers. These are then used on February 3, the day on which the Catholic church remembers St Blaise. It is no coincidence that the Saint is always represented with a candle in his hand.

Candlemas is also said Purification of Mary, as according to Jewish tradition the mother of a male child was considered impure and after the birth of the infant she had to go to the Temple after 40 days to purify herself. In fact, February 2 falls exactly 40 days on December 25.

In the past candlemas were celebrated on February 14, or 40 days after the Epiphany, and as Egeria reports in the Peregrinatio, it had many similarities in the ritual to the Jewish feast of the skylight.

Furthermore, according to some, February 2 would be the day that closes the Christmas period and in which to remove the Creche.

Subscribe to the newsletter

