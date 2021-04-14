Candelaria Tinelli confirmed today, Tuesday, that she and her boyfriend Coti Sorokin is it so Covid patients. Marcelo Tinelli’s daughter used her Instagram account to tell her followers that they are both isolated and that they feel good.

In the Instagram stories, Cande began by raising a complaint against “the media that try to get info from somewhere and it ends up being wrong” and then she gave information about the health problem that she and her partner are going through.

He put it like this: “For all those who consult or for the media that try to get information from somewhere and it ends up being wrong, I tell you that both Coti Sorokin and I have been with Covid since Friday”.

Then, in the same social network, he specified: “We do not know where we are infected, but we are isolated and we feel good”.

Cande Tinelli confirmed that she and her boyfriend have Covid and called on her followers to take care of themselves. Capture Instagram.

Given the situation, Candelaria gave his many followers a message that seeks to make them reflect on the severity of the Covid and the need to take all the relevant precautions to avoid getting infected and infecting others.

Lelé, as everyone calls Marcelo Tinelli’s daughter, warned: “It is a pandemic, the new strains are very contagious. Take good care of yourself.”

And he added: “An obsessive person who wears a double chinstrap tells them, lives with 30 alcohols in his purse and doesn’t see many people.”

Concerned about the pandemic, Cande asked her fans, via Instagram: “Be aware. This is not screwed, it is serious. Out of respect for others and for oneself”. And he closed the message by telling them that he loves them.

“Lelé is breaking it in the kitchen”

Coti Sorokin showed Cande Tinelli cooking while both are isolated by Covid. Capture Instagram.

For its part, Coti Sorokin He also referred to the way in which he and his girlfriend Candelaria Tinelli are experiencing the disease. He did it through his Instagram account.

In the stories, the singer showed the fantastic sunset that could be seen from the living room windows and Cande Tinelli preparing dinner.

“There is Lelé, who is breaking it in the kitchen, really”Coti Sorokin stated. Total sincerity, he admitted: “At noon, I cooked, but she far exceeds me. Last night, she made some tremendous pasta.”.

Regarding his health and that of his girlfriend, the musician said: “We are fine, thanks to all the people who ask.”

In addition, he was shown singing a duet with Cande the song “A dress and a love”, by Fito Páez, while both are in isolation and are recovering from the Covid. Get better soon!

The posting of Coti Sorokin singing a duet with his girlfriend Cande Tinelli “A dress and a love”. Instagram photo.

ACE