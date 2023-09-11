Vincent Candela has made his prediction on the Scudetto victory: for the former footballer it will be between Juve and Milan, with Napoli behind

Speaker at TV PlayVincent Candle made his prediction on winning the Serie A championship. For the former footballer the Juventusand the Milan they could be the main contenders for the Scudetto. Here are his words: “The Naples I don’t see him as favorite for the Scudetto because they lost with Spalletti, they could drop. L’Inter if he hasn’t won in the last two years he won’t win this year either, I see one between Juventus And Milan. Then there’s mine Rome and I would like that.”

Furthermore, Candle he also talked about Paul Pogba: “Hhe has had difficulties, but if he is physically and mentally well he can do good for both his and her health Juventus than to the national team. Obviously France and the Bianconeri cannot wait for him, he will have to do well to demonstrate that he has returned to his level when he is ready.” See also Atlético Nacional defeats Pereira and partially climbs to the lead

If you want to delve deeper into all the topics on the Juventus world without missing any updates, stay connected to Juvenews to discover all the day’s news on the Bianconeri in the championship.

September 11th – 4.37pm

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

#Candela #Scudetto #Juventus #Milan #Napoli #down..