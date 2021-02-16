Fun and spontaneous, Candela Peña (Gavá, Barcelona, ​​1973) is now experiencing one of her most popular moments. Nominated for the Goya for best actress for her role in ‘La Boda de Rosa’ -if she succeeds, it will be her fourth statuette-, the interpreter takes up the character that has meant her entry into television fiction in a big way, that of Judge Candela Montes. ‘Hierro’, the Canarian ‘noir’, premieres its second and final season on Movistar + this Friday. “The Coira are so enigmatic that they shot two finals so that not even I knew how it ended,” says the actress by videoconference.

-How has it been to return to the character of Candela the judge?

-As I had never done television, one of the things that most affected me was to make a new season of something I had already done. I remember that I called friends of mine who had done more TV and asked them: “How do you take up a character?” They told me: “As soon as you enter with the texts, it is something that will come.” I do have to say that in the first season I, as an actress, had a lot more to do. The judge is a woman who comes to a new place and about whom you have to tell a lot of things that helped me a lot as an actress. However, the season was ending and you didn’t know who she was and I did have to build the character.

-How did you deal with it then?

-I still don’t know anything, because she is dedicated to delivering thriller, but I asked them to tighten the nuts a bit with the child, whose health is deteriorating, to have something to hold on to. I have been able to take care of more detailed things, smaller, filing, something that I do not know if the audience will see.

-He is a character who makes himself respected, resounding in his convictions, but who has earned the respect of his teammates. How much of it do you have?

-Ostras, I think I don’t look like the judge at all. She is very angry with life, she is a very lonely person, who has closed ranks. I think the only thing I have to do with the judge, and I have realized this season, is that no matter how idealistic you are, we belong to a system and this must be accepted. To me for the part that touches me, and to the judge for the part you say: she is very firm in her convictions but the law is tricky at times and is almost made more for those who break it. So she is going to teach it, she is going to do what the law says, but there are times when she will not agree.

-Is ‘Hierro’ an example that the audiovisual industry is maturing? Are women in their 30s no longer invisible to the industry?

-I would not even know how to answer you. I think you have to tell everything, all ages. And also the age that you see looking at the screen, whatever it is (it is pointed out). Be careful, not all of us are forty the same. Do you have classmates who say: “My God, this boy looks like my father”? It’s hard for me to answer without pinching my fingers. The only thing I comment on is that they almost always write to us, direct us and produce us themselves and within the imaginary of a man, because he fantasizes about girls I don’t know … Anyone who likes girls of twenty will write for girls of twenty. That is why they have to leave space for the girls we write, they have to give us space to tell us from another side. Because if not, I see series of thirty-year-old girls in which the conflict is that they do not reach orgasm (laughs).

-He collaborates in ‘La Resistencia’ and has spent years chaining filming. Is the fear of the blank year over?

-Well, I am blank for 2021. Now I am with this promotion, which is part of the contract for being the judge, but that was last year, with which it is likely that I have already eaten it. I still don’t have a job in 2021. I’m also in a profession that I know what it holds and there is no other choice but to keep fighting. Being an actor in this country is resilience, we work only 8%, if you can be here giving the grill. Anyway, yes, I go to ‘La Resistencia’ every two weeks and thanks to them I get to the supermarket, it’s not a salary either, but I get to eat (laughs). Hopefully my series will come out, ‘Puerto y camino’, which is this wonder to talk about aunts and uncles of all ages, binary, non-binary … In ‘Puerto y camino’ we will all fit. Another thing, this year what I do have to release is one of the best works I have done in my life, which is the mother in ‘Lost Maricón’, the Bob Pop series. It is produced by TNT and El Terrat. It will be a fantasy.

-With the emergence of platforms, is it easier to lift a series?

-Look, the only platforms that I see clear are these (he shows his shoes to the camera), I don’t get everything else. People must think that being Candela I have it easier and no, it is super difficult. Isabel Coixet produces me, which is the layer of layers, and it’s still complicated. That’s why I take my hat off to Rodrigo Sorogoyen or Álex de la Iglesia and anyone who raises a series, because they are the lemon pear.

-In his speech at the Goya 2013, he warned of the shortcomings that Spanish public health was facing. What did you think when you saw that the covid was upon us?

-The only thing I can say is that I would take all the deniers to any volunteer hospital, 24 hours a day, so that they could see the important work of our health.