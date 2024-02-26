Candela Orchestra It is a group that has great acceptance among the Peruvian public. Unfortunately, he is not in his best moments; since unscrupulous people call posing as customers to, in this way, find out their prices, hang up, call again from the same number and ask for a large sum of money.

YOU CAN SEE: Víctor Yaipén Jr. reveals how he gets along with his cousin Christian Yaipén, from Group 5, what did he say?

What happened to the Candela Orchestra?

YOU CAN SEE: Víctor Yaipén denounces that Orquesta Candela is a victim of extortion: “It is getting out of control”

Victor Yaipén He linked up live with 'Latina Noticias' and publicly denounced that the musical group to which he belongs is being extorted: “There are various threats that we are suffering. I think there is something we are missing and that is security for those of us who make music, for the ordinary citizen, for those who have their business,” he said. Likewise, he added that the criminals demand money from them for supposed protection: “There are people who want us to be able to 'collaborate' with them. so that we can be safe and that is very complicated.

The modalities, for Yaipén, have changed, since now they not only send them messages, but they pretend to be potential clients to achieve their goal: “They have changed their modality because before they sent you messages and audios. Now they call you, pretend to be clients, ask for prices and send them the respective proformas and suddenly they call you from that same number to threaten you. That is something very complicated because we, as a company, need to work and be able to give the proformas to everyone because, in fact, we are going to have to get a contract from there.” Later, he revealed that the criminals demanded almost half a million soles from him: “They have asked us for S/450,000“Yaipén said.

Víctor Yaipén Jr. is one of the vocalists of the Candela Orchestra. Photo: LR composition/Facebook/Candela Orchestra

However, the group did not choose to stop their presentations; On the contrary, they try to be well protected during their events: “It has definitely led us to be a little more careful. When we go to events We always ask promoters to have good security so that we can work calmly on the stages. It makes it quite difficult for us when it comes to making contracts. So far we have not canceled events.”

YOU CAN SEE: Orquesta Candela dreams of internationalization and faces challenges: “You have to be constant”

Days ago, Yaipén also denounced the events in Panamericana; However, the threats continue: “The last messages were at the beginning of February. We prefer to stay out of it, but we see that the situation is getting out of control. I think we have to raise our voices for the people who are victims, whether they are orchestras or ordinary citizens. We are only 1% of all the people who are threatened daily,” she explained.

Candela Orchestra career is promotion

Victor Yaipénowner of the group, recognizes that little by little his group is growing and admitted to La República: “One of my dreams is for Orquesta Candela to succeed internationally.We have done many things with my brother Donald, the creator of almost all music, if not all. We have recorded with Ráfaga, Américo, Jerry Rivera (…). “I know we have good music, good themes and ideas.”

#Candela #Orchestra #denounces #extortion #asked #S450000quot