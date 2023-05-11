You don’t stop there for a moment Critical Role: in fact, a new announcement arrives on a new show produced by the group, which will be called Candela Obscura.

Candela Obscura is a new paper-based RPG that puts you in the role of investigators working for an esoteric order to fight a mysterious source of corruption.

The game will use the system Illuminated Worlds and will be featured in a live stream event on May 25 on Twitch and YouTube.

One version quickstart and a video tutorial will be available the same day, while the complete manual will be released at the end of the year.

As for instead Illuminated Worldswe’re talking about an upcoming RPG system that Critical Role (under the Darrington Press label) is creating to tell compelling stories based on story arcs, adaptable in a wide variety of settings and genres.

Illuminated Worlds was made by Stras Acimovic and Layla Adelman, two amazing game designers, this one uses a dice system d6.