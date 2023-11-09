It will be called Circle of Tide & Boneand will be made up of an impressive cast: this will be the team that will venture into Season 3 of Candela Obscura, Critical Role’s video format created on its own role-playing game due out on November 14th.

To do from Game Masters, this time, there will be Aabria Iyengar, closing the master triptych composed by Matt Mercer and Brennan Lee Mulligan. Among the players, however, we will find Sam Riegel and Liam O’Brien of Critical Role, as well as Noshir Dalal, Gina Darling and Ashly Burch.

The Circle of Tide and Bone grapples with their own inner demons as they confront ancient phenomena seeping from the foundations of Newfaire…

There third season it will start on November 30th, and will be available once a month: remember that the various seasons are unrelated to each other, and therefore can be seen without necessarily having to recover the previous ones.