Starting from November 14th it will be possible to purchase one of the two versions of the game manuals Candela Obscurathe brand new role-playing game that mixes horror, thriller and fantasy.

Candela Obscura’s key ring, pin and dice set are already available to better prepare for our adventure: however, it will be the November 14 that the two game manuals will become available.

The first will be the edition standardin hardcover and priced at $39.99, while the deluxe versionwhich will cost $59.99, will be decorated with an exclusive metallic engraving.

Both versions will contain:

204 detailed pages, with a satin ribbon to keep you in place

The basic rules for playing and creating your own Candela Obscura investigators and their circles

Over 90 pages detailing the turn-of-the-century inspired Fairelands setting and detailing the town of Newfaire and the ancient ruins beneath known as Oldfaire

4 complete sample assignments for gamemasters to dive into with their players

Over 30 example assignments to explore remote corners of the Fairlands and the organizations and people who operate within them

A complete guide to prepare and master the Candela Obscura game

Engaging, in-world ephemera and notes throughout the chapters: illustrations, sketches, research notes, correspondence, advertisements, maps, and more to bring the Fairylands to life

For further information we invite you to visit the official website Of Candela Obscura.