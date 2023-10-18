Starting from November 14th it will be possible to purchase one of the two versions of the game manuals Candela Obscurathe brand new role-playing game that mixes horror, thriller and fantasy.
Candela Obscura’s key ring, pin and dice set are already available to better prepare for our adventure: however, it will be the November 14 that the two game manuals will become available.
The first will be the edition standardin hardcover and priced at $39.99, while the deluxe versionwhich will cost $59.99, will be decorated with an exclusive metallic engraving.
Both versions will contain:
- 204 detailed pages, with a satin ribbon to keep you in place
- The basic rules for playing and creating your own Candela Obscura investigators and their circles
- Over 90 pages detailing the turn-of-the-century inspired Fairelands setting and detailing the town of Newfaire and the ancient ruins beneath known as Oldfaire
- 4 complete sample assignments for gamemasters to dive into with their players
- Over 30 example assignments to explore remote corners of the Fairlands and the organizations and people who operate within them
- A complete guide to prepare and master the Candela Obscura game
- Engaging, in-world ephemera and notes throughout the chapters: illustrations, sketches, research notes, correspondence, advertisements, maps, and more to bring the Fairylands to life
For further information we invite you to visit the official website Of Candela Obscura.
