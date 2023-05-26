Darrington Press published the first rulebook of Candela Obscura, consisting of 24 pages and containing rules, game setup guides, short adventures and preset character sheets. Also, a video has been released where the rules are explained by one of the designers who helped develop the game, Spencer Starke.

The regulation of Candela Obscura is based on the mechanics already seen in Illuminated World, built on the use of D6. When a player is faced with a choice, he must roll a die. Rolling a 6 equals success, a result between 4 and 5 equals partial success, and numbers 1 through 3 equal failure. Players will be able to add dice (up to a maximum of 6) thanks to the use of a special resource, which can be accumulated by carrying out the appropriate actions indicated on the character sheet.

Instead of hit points, players who take damage will get a “mark.” These can be divided into three categories, and once you receive three “marks” of the same category you will have a scar. The scars will irreparably modify the characters’ abilities. The players, then, will not evolve individually, but in groups. The download of the regulation is available on the official website of Darrington Press.