There Rome grabs a comeback point in the home of Milan in the 93rd minute, but there must be nothing to celebrate. This is Vincent’s message Candle, who didn’t like the statements of the Giallorossi players in the post-match. After the interview of Zalewski, who said he was ‘happy with the draw’, the former Roma footballer – a guest in the studio on ‘Dazn’ – comments on the Pole’s words as follows: “I’m a Romanist, but I’m sorry when I hear these things. It’s not the right way to get to the top. Roma only played five minutesthe point is important but there is nothing to celebrate. This I would like to convey to the players. So I’m sorry when I hear the players are happy with the draw. Next time they should play a little more”.