forced parents did not represent a traditional family, but one of the stars of this sitcom (which was on the air from 1987 to 1995) has been fighting since then because this is the only type of family that is visible in their projects. Candace Cameron Bure (Panorama City, California, 46 years old), an actress who rose to fame for her role as DJ Tanner, has assured in an interview that her new projects “will keep traditional marriage at the center.” She has done so when asked about the inclusion of LGTBI couples in her films. Some statements that have raised a small stir among professional colleagues, including some of her co-workers.

The statements have taken place during an interview with the Wall Street Journal to talk about his new project, a cable channel with a topic as specific as it is disturbing: Christian Christmas telefilms. It’s called the Great American Family, and the newspaper describes it as “the alternative of God and the country for Christmas entertainment. Among the hundreds of films about stressed executives who return to their town to stay in a quaint country house, frolick in the snow with their old friend from high school and discover the power of love, there will not be any LGTBI character. Yes, Jesus Christ will be there, who becomes an eternal secondary in this type of fiction.

The actress, who has regained some popularity for the sequel to the series that launched her to fame, forced mothers (aired on Netflix from 2016 to 2020), has been recycled into Queen of Christmas, as she calls herself, although the title has been hotly contested lately. Before joining Great American Family, she was on another channel specializing in Christmas TV movies (yes, there is more than one) called Hallmark.

His departure from the company coincides with Hallmark releasing its first Christmas movie with a gay couple in the lead next month. Candace Cameron said in her interview that Hallmark was now “a completely different channel” than when she started, referencing how the chain has made efforts for inclusion and representation in its content. “My heart wants to tell stories that have more meaning and purpose and depth behind them,” she continued. “I knew that the people behind Great American Family were Christians who loved the Lord and wanted to promote faith-based programming and good family entertainment.”

The interpreter’s comments have sparked all kinds of criticism. The most emphatic has been the well-known tiktoker and dancer Jojo Siwa. The 19-year-old artist has published a screenshot of an editorial especially critical of Cameron, along with a text in which she describes her attitude as “rude and hurtful to an entire community of people.” Cameron’s former partner in forced parentsJodie Sweetin, who played Stephanie Tanner in the series, wrote in the comments of JoJo’s publication a brief, but clear: “You know I love you.”

Candace Cameron Bure has faced criticism from many colleagues, but she probably has the support of her brother, fellow actor Kirk Cameron, with whom she shares not only kinship but a very similar career and life path. Kirk also rose to fame with a family sitcom in the 1990s, problems grow. He also became a fervent Christian (in fact, his beliefs limited many plots of the series and ended up precipitating the departure of colleagues and producers). And later he also specialized in second-rate Christian-themed TV movies. The homophobic remarks he made in March 2012 on CNN — “I think it’s unnatural, detrimental and destructive to civilization,” he told a stunned Pierce Morgan — ended up burying his career.

His sister has the same convictions, but a much kinder public profile. Trying to appease the critics and preserve her image, she has decided to clarify the matter with a post in your instagram account —where she has 5.6 million followers— in which she claims to be a Christian, ambiguously assuring that she loves everyone, even those who insult her. In the message, she also laments that “the media tries to divide us even on a topic as happy and comforting as Christmas movies.” She does not specifically mention the LGTBI collective at any time, but she writes that of God up to 11 times.